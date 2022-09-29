Breaking News
Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming October Investor and Industry Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Details of participation are as follows:

Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Fireside chat
Date: October 4, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

A webcast of the Chardan event will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Company Presentation
Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. PT

Panel: The Future of Gene Delivery: In Search of Game-Changing In Vivo Applications 
Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022 
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

A recording of the Meeting on the Mesa event will be available on the conference platform for on-demand viewing by registered participants.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders, as well as for more prevalent heart conditions, through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Investors
Michelle Corral
Tenaya Therapeutics
IR@tenayathera.com

Media
Wendy Ryan
Ten Bridge Communications
wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com

