Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tender New Children’s Book ‘Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy’ Encourages Readers to Cherish Simple Moments with Family

Tender New Children’s Book ‘Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy’ Encourages Readers to Cherish Simple Moments with Family

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Author, illustrator and proud grandmother Vicki Rademacher has released her debut children’s rhyming picture book

Cover of "Let's Take a Walk - Special Times With Grammy" by Vicki Rademacher

Cover of “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times With Grammy” by Vicki Rademacher

PACIFIC, Mo., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a first time and very proud grandmother, author and illustrator Vicki Rademacher, felt it was also time to follow her dreams of creating a rhyming children’s book for her grandson and other children to enjoy. In her debut book, “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy,” Rademacher presents readers with a touching rhyming story accompanied by beautiful watercolor illustrations that shares the story of a grandmother and grandson out enjoying the simple moments in life. 

During their day together, the pair sets out on a walk to appreciate nature and enjoy conversation helping to create a loving and lifelong bond between grandparent and grandchild. Various locations they explore include a park, a garden, and the beach. Readers will have additional fun following their adventure as Rademacher has included a ladybug on each page for children to discover as they read along.

“I have always loved children’s rhyming books,” said Rademacher. “I worked as an aid at a preschool and enjoyed seeing how the children would create their own story through the pictures and wanted to create a sweet and simple one of my own. My grandson is the light of my life and I look forward to sharing many simple and memorable moments with him.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of simplicity for many as they have been able to spend more time at home and in nature. Rademacher hopes her book will help families see the positive in spending extra time together as special times with family are the most precious thing in life.

“Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy”
By Vicki Rademacher
ISBN: 978-1-9822-5154-3 (sc); 978-1-9822-5155-0 (e)
Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Balboa Press

About the Author
Vicki Rademacher is a wife, a mother of three and a grandmother. She loves spending special times with her family and enjoys gardening and spending time outside. Rademacher worked part-time as an aid at a preschool and enjoyed seeing the children create their own stories from pictures in the books they would read. “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy” is her first book and she is currently working on the artwork for her second children’s book. She resides in Pacific, Missouri.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

  • Let’s Take A Walk Book Cover 
CONTACT: Lauren Dickerson
LAVIDGE
480-306-7117
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.