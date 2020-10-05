Tender New Children’s Book ‘Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy’ Encourages Readers to Cherish Simple Moments with Family

Author, illustrator and proud grandmother Vicki Rademacher has released her debut children’s rhyming picture book

Cover of “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times With Grammy” by Vicki Rademacher

PACIFIC, Mo., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a first time and very proud grandmother, author and illustrator Vicki Rademacher, felt it was also time to follow her dreams of creating a rhyming children’s book for her grandson and other children to enjoy. In her debut book, “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy,” Rademacher presents readers with a touching rhyming story accompanied by beautiful watercolor illustrations that shares the story of a grandmother and grandson out enjoying the simple moments in life.

During their day together, the pair sets out on a walk to appreciate nature and enjoy conversation helping to create a loving and lifelong bond between grandparent and grandchild. Various locations they explore include a park, a garden, and the beach. Readers will have additional fun following their adventure as Rademacher has included a ladybug on each page for children to discover as they read along.

“I have always loved children’s rhyming books,” said Rademacher. “I worked as an aid at a preschool and enjoyed seeing how the children would create their own story through the pictures and wanted to create a sweet and simple one of my own. My grandson is the light of my life and I look forward to sharing many simple and memorable moments with him.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a sense of simplicity for many as they have been able to spend more time at home and in nature. Rademacher hopes her book will help families see the positive in spending extra time together as special times with family are the most precious thing in life.

“Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy”

By Vicki Rademacher

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5154-3 (sc); 978-1-9822-5155-0 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Balboa Press

About the Author

Vicki Rademacher is a wife, a mother of three and a grandmother. She loves spending special times with her family and enjoys gardening and spending time outside. Rademacher worked part-time as an aid at a preschool and enjoyed seeing the children create their own stories from pictures in the books they would read. “Let’s Take a Walk – Special Times with Grammy” is her first book and she is currently working on the artwork for her second children’s book. She resides in Pacific, Missouri.

