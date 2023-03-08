ATLANTA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TendoNova, an emerging leader in micro-invasive sports medicine procedures, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with AcCELLerated Biologics that will significantly expand the sales network for its lead product, the Ocelot™.

“The TendoNova Ocelot represents a great opportunity for improving the lives of over 30 million Americans affected by tendon pain,” said TendoNova CEO Mark A. Samuels. “Our partnership with AcCELLerated Biologics will enable access to customers for their biologic products that are utilized adjacent to our Ocelot.”

“For the past decade, AcCELLerated Biologics has been at the forefront of training and equipping physicians with new biologic tools useful in the treatment of a variety of injuries,” said AcCELLerated Biologics CEO Steve Whyte. “Working with TendoNova allows us to expand our offering to help improve the surgical treatment that could be combined with biologics to produce positive outcomes.

Emory sports medicine physician (and head team physician for the Atlanta Hawks), Dr. Ken Mautner, commented, “The potential to combine biologics and Ocelot to target diseased tendons with minimally invasive ultrasound-guided procedures has enormous potential. Helping develop the Ocelot, and using the Ocelot in my practice, is part of our longer-term plan to improve our ability to help our patients.”

The Ocelot System performs mechanical fragmentation or debridement of a targeted area. Fragmentation and debridement are commonly used to encourage the growth of healthy tendons to supplant painful pathologic tendon tissue. Chronic tendon pain disorders, or tendinopathies, include tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis, and jumper’s knee. Tendinopathy is prevalent in athletes and anyone else who engages in repetitive tasks. If left untreated, tendinopathy can lead to months or years of pain and even career-ending injuries.

TendoNova completed its manufacturing ramp-up in December 2022 and presently manufactures the Ocelot in Atlanta.

About TendoNova

Founded in 2017, TendoNova is a medical device company that is an emerging leader in micro-invasive sports medicine procedures. The company’s initial product is the Ocelot™ TSD 1000, a patented, FDA-cleared medical device for the fragmentation or debridement of soft tissue.

TendoNova is also working on a digital health solution projected to provide device operating feedback during a procedure to reduce training times and improve outcomes. Dedicated to helping people live healthier lives with less pain and fewer injuries, the company plans a series of instrumented micro-invasive tools designed to help physicians better heal patients suffering from advanced tendons and other pathologies. www.tendonova.com

About AcCELLerated Biologics

AcCELLerated Biologics, LLC is a nationwide medical distribution company focused on consulting and providing the physician, their staff, and the community with quality information and products related to Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Pure PRP, Bone Marrow Aspirate/Adipose Tissue (stem cells) and other products that support the use of biologics. Our customers receive our ongoing commitment to supply them with the most up-to-date information, technologies, and equipment. https://accelleratedbiologics.com

