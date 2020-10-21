Teneobio Announces a Research Collaboration and License Agreement With ArsenalBio

Breaking News
NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teneobio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered bispecific antibodies to treat cancer, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and commercial license agreement with ArsenalBio for the use of Teneobio’s UniDabs®, single-domain, human heavy chain only antibodies in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement ArsenalBio will have commercial rights to UniDabs® against therapy-guiding antigens for one of its proprietary immune cell therapy programs. Teneobio will receive an upfront payment, potential clinical and regulatory approval milestones as well as royalties on commercial sales world-wide.

Omid Vafa, CBO of Teneobio, said, “We are excited that ArsenalBio selected UniDabs® as part of its efforts to advance immune cell therapies targeting solid tumors. We believe our UniDab platform for targeted cellular therapies offers unique advantages to support the work underway by the ArsenalBio team.” Ken Drazan, CEO of ArsenalBio said, “We continue to make notable progress in our pipeline toward addressing the unmet need and suffering of patients with cancer by developing and advancing a new paradigm of human immune cell therapy design, manufacture, and clinical assessment. The UniDab platform will help contribute to this important work on behalf of patients.”

About Teneobio, Inc.
Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, Janssen, GSK, Kite, Poseida and Intellia.  For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.

