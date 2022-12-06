Tenerity’s Connect platform is the power behind Santander Boosts.

Stamford, CT, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenerity, a global loyalty and engagement company, today announced that its Connect platform will power the new and improved Santander Boosts program.

Santander Boosts utilizes the full suite of Connect and gives Santander’s Current Account customers the opportunity to access exclusive rewards and save money through Tenerity’s extensive set of cashback offers, coupons, discounts, prize draws, and more.

Connect is a loyalty and rewards platform that enables companies to engage their customers with intelligence-based offers. With a foundation in machine learning and analytics, Tenerity’s Connect combines content, user, and marketing intelligence to deliver powerful personalization. As customers continue to interact with Santander Boosts, they will see increasingly more personalized offers based on their preferences and will have opportunities to enter prize draws for money-saving rewards. In addition, Tenerity’s platform can optimize ‘revenue generating’ vs ‘paid for’ content based on each customer’s value to maximize the commercial outcomes of loyalty.

“Santander Boosts represents a compelling program that will keep banking customers engaged. It is a great example of how financial institutions can use exceptional offers, gamification, and intelligence to connect with their customers and help them save money. Santander will drive retention and advocacy, while customers will benefit from everyday savings — which is especially top of mind given the current economic environment,” stated Greg Miller, CEO of Tenerity. “Tenerity is thrilled to power the experience and help Santander launch this best-in-class loyalty program.”

Santander Boosts launched November 17, 2022, and replaced Retailer Offers for Santander’s UK and Northern Ireland debit and credit card customers.

ABOUT TENERITY

Tenerity is an intelligent engagement company. We provide global clients with intelligent engagement solutions that give customers reasons to connect with a brand, attracting them daily with compelling offers, and not just when they are transacting with a product or service. Our multi-layered intelligence structures data to inform both content and context to make offers meaningful and effectively personalize at scale. This results in highly curated, individualized marketing offers and immersive customer experiences. It is the continuous learning generated by the data intelligence that optimizes customer outcomes and makes loyalty profitable. Based in Stamford, Conn., Tenerity operates in 18 countries and our 1400 associates work with more than 2000 clients. For more information, visit www.tenerity.com.

ABOUT SANTANDER UK

Santander UK is a financial services provider in the UK that offers a wide range of personal and commercial financial products and services. At 30 June 2022, the bank had around 18,000 employees and serves around 14 million active customers, via a nationwide branch network, telephone, mobile and online banking. Santander UK is subject to the full supervision of the FCA and the PRA in the UK. Santander UK plc customers’ eligible deposits are protected by the FSCS in the UK.

