Company Continues to Deliver Results Ahead of its 2030 Goals

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Tenneco issued its 2022 Sustainability report, which highlights the company’s continued Environmental, Social and Governance progress toward its long-term goals. This is Tenneco’s fifth sustainability report.

In recent years Tenneco has reached – and in some cases exceeded – its goals well ahead of plan. The company delivered similar outperformance in its environmental metrics in 2022, with an 11% reduction in energy use, a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity and a 13% reduction in water use – all versus the 2019 baseline.

“At Tenneco, we are committed to operating responsibly and sustainably in the communities in which we live and operate,” said Jim Voss, Tenneco CEO. “For me, the safety of our team members around the globe always comes first and is my top priority. I’m proud that in 2022 we maintained an overall injury incident rate well below the industry benchmark, and we’ll continue to work to drive it even lower.”

Tenneco continues to make inclusion and diversity a business priority. As a result of our robust Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) strategy, the company achieved 21% of diversity in our workforce at the management level and above and is on track to achieve its 2030 targets for racial and gender diversity. Tenneco continued to increase its supply chain relationships with underrepresented groups including minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. Looking forward, Tenneco’s sustainability priorities include continuing progress on its 2030 goals and adjusting the company’s strategy to support increasing regulatory and customer requirements.

Our commitment to safe and sustainable operations has never been stronger. This year’s report highlights the progress and continued support of these initiatives by our team members, customers, and other stakeholders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit http://www.tenneco.com to learn more.

