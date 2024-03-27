A Tennessee bill that would authorize the death penalty as punishment for the rape of a child has moved forward following a heated debate during the Tennessee Senate Judiciary committee meeting on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1834 (SB1834), sponsored by Republican Sen. Jack Johnson, would allow the death penalty as a punishment for “rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, or especially aggravated rape of a child.”
The bill was presented to the committee by Republican S
