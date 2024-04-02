MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday accepted the resignation of a Memphis judge who has been charged with coercion of a witness and harassment, and then jailed after she violated her bond agreement by testing positive for cocaine.
Erin Merrick, Lee’s chief counsel, wrote in a brief letter that the governor has accepted the resignation of Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd.
Boyd sent a letter Tuesday to the state Administrative Office of th
