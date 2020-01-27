TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ANNOUNCES AMAZON TO CONTINUE INVESTMENTS IN TENNESSEE AND CREATE 1,000 NEW FULL-TIME JOBS IN MEMPHIS

Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion in Tennessee since 2010

Memphis, TENN., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that Amazon is continuing its investments in the Volunteer State by establishing a new, state-of-the art fulfillment center in Memphis.

Amazon will create 1,000 new full-time jobs, with industry leading pay and benefits starting on day one, at its new Shelby County fulfillment center. Employees at the 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will work alongside Amazon’s innovative robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro, and Nashville, a Prime Now Hub in Nashville and various other facilities supporting last mile delivery operations across the state. The company is in the midst of building a corporate office in downtown Nashville, which will house the tech and management functions for Amazon’s Retail Operations division.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $4.5 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 6,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s 6,500 direct hires.

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of small, medium, and large-sized businesses worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering. There are more than 30,000 authors, sellers and developers in Tennessee, growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services every day.

“Amazon’s decision to create 1,000 new jobs in Memphis is a testament to Tennessee’s position as a leader in the logistics industry. Across Tennessee, Amazon employs 6,500 Tennesseans, and that number continues to grow. I am proud to see Amazon make this considerable investment in Memphis and expand the job opportunities for our residents in West Tennessee.” – Governor Bill Lee

“This is a big win for Memphis and Shelby County. For years, Amazon has been a tremendous partner, and we are pleased to welcome its sixth fulfillment center to Tennessee. Today’s announcement reaffirms that Tennessee’s strong workforce, quality of life and pro-business environment are attractive to the world’s leading businesses and brands.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“Tennessee is a great state for business and Amazon is proud to continue our growth and investment with our newest fulfillment center in Shelby County. We are proud to call Tennessee home and are grateful for the strong support we have received from state and community leaders. We look forward to creating great jobs, with industry leading pay and benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative workplace for residents across the region.” – Amazon Director of Regional Operations Rob Packett

“I’ve said all along that I want all Memphians, all neighborhoods, to feel the momentum we have in our city right now. What better way to do that than to welcome a worldwide brand like Amazon into the Frayser community. This project will bring in new jobs, new development and new life to an already strong Frayser community. I mean it when I say ‘Memphis—all of Memphis—has momentum’!” – Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

“We are excited to welcome Amazon to North Shelby County. We are thrilled that Amazon continues to see the value in Shelby County as it expands its Mid-south footprint. The 1,000 new living wage jobs will be a great addition to the Frayser community. Shelby County Government looks forward to supporting the great partnerships with Amazon and the City of Memphis as our economy continues to grow.” – Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

“All of us who partner together for new economic development and job growth in the Tennessee Valley congratulate Amazon on its decision to locate in Memphis. This announcement demonstrates the powerful impact that the partnerships between entities like TVA, MLGW, the City of Memphis, Shelby County, the Greater Memphis Chamber, economic development agencies and the State of Tennessee have in our communities. This is economic growth that directly impacts lives through new jobs and opportunities, which is exactly what our mission of service is designed to accomplish.” – TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash

“Amazon’s commitment to bring 1,000 jobs to North Memphis is another strong signal that Memphis is a community where global brands can grow and thrive. We are excited to see economic momentum reaching every corner of our city and we appreciate Amazon’s investment to bringing jobs to Memphis.” –Greater Memphis Chamber CEO Beverly Robertson

“Memphis, Tennessee is no stranger to the logistics and distribution industry, and Amazon’s expanded presence in Shelby County will be a great addition to our region, business community and workforce. This jobs announcement also shows the Memphis economy is gaining momentum and our commitment to partnering with business can create more economic opportunity for people who work for a living.” – Sen. Sara Kyle (D – Memphis)

“The addition of Amazon to our community puts our momentum on steroids. Quality jobs and pay lead to home ownership, increased business opportunities and, most importantly, neighborhood stability. To say we are excited about the acquisition is an understatement.” – Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D – Memphis)

