Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Wednesday allowing public officials to decline to perform marriages based on their “conscience or religious beliefs.”

The measure, known as SB 596 – HB 878, stated that a person, “shall not be required to solemnize a marriage if the person has an objection to solemnizing the marriage based on the person’s conscience or religious beliefs.”

It was interpreted by LGBTQ activists to mean public officials could ref

[Read Full story at source]