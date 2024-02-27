The Tennessee House passed a bill on Monday that would largely ban displaying LGBTQ flags in public school classrooms.

The 70-24 vote in the Republican-controlled House sends the legislation to the Senate, where a final vote could happen as early as this week.

Republicans cut a heated debate short, leading Democratic Rep. Justin Jones to yell that House Speaker Cameron Sexton was out of order and ignoring people’s requests to speak. Republicans responded by voting Jones ou

[Read Full story at source]