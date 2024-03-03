Tennessee is deploying National Guard members to the southern border as Republican governors continue to support Texas in its showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement.
Gov. Bill Lee, who visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, earlier this month, met with Tennessee National Guard members at Millington Tennessee Army National Guard Armory ahead of their voluntary deployment.
“As America faces the most severe border crisis in decades, TN
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee National Guard deploying to southern border as Biden admin ‘fails to act,’ GOP gov says - March 3, 2024
- Mayorkas responds to ‘SNL’ sketch that mocked WH defense of Biden’s age by continuing running trend - March 3, 2024
- US makes first aid drop in Gaza as President Biden confirms ‘sustained effort’ - March 3, 2024