A legal challenge was filed Monday in an attempt to stop a Tennessee law that would ban adults from helping minors receive an abortion without parental approval.
The complaint, filed in federal court by a state Democratic lawmaker and abortion access activist, claims the law is unconstitutional, according to The Associated Press. The ban goes into effect July 1 and will make Tennessee the second state in the country to enact such a statute.
The challenge came on the second anniv
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee sued over law banning adults from helping minors get abortions without parental consent - June 25, 2024
- GOP lines up culture war-heavy spending bills targeting military abortions, drag shows - June 25, 2024
- Squad member faces ouster from Congress as New York, Colorado and Utah hold primaries on Tuesday - June 25, 2024