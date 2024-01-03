Charities warn of risks to patient safety as junior doctors embark on longest stoppage in health service’s historyTens of thousands of patients will have their care cancelled from Wednesday amid massive disruption caused by a six-day strike by junior doctors – the longest in the NHS’s 75-year history.Health charities said people whose appointments were postponed – including those with cancer and sight problems – would be left anxious, upset and at risk that their condition could worsen because the stoppage had led to a delay in them receiving help. Continue reading…

