Tens of thousands of people took the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against domestic violence, after more than 130 women are believed to have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France this year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tens of thousands march in France to condemn domestic violence - November 23, 2019
- On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister - November 23, 2019
- Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister - November 23, 2019