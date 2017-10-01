Tens of thousands march to defend Hong Kong’s rule of law against China

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Tens of thousands marched in China-ruled Hong Kong on Sunday in an “anti authoritarian rule” march that called for the resignation of the city’s top legal official over the recent jailing of young democracy activists.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Supreme Court back to work with major employment dispute - October 1, 2017
- Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown - October 1, 2017
- Health and safety rules targeted as Trump begins to slash red tape - October 1, 2017