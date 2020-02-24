Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium in western India to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as he began his first official visit to the country at a time when relations that have been buffeted by a trade dispute.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tens of thousands of Indians pack into stadium to greet Trump - February 24, 2020
- China will raise tolerance for banks’ non-performing loans amid coronavirus outbreak - February 24, 2020
- China postpones annual meeting of parliament – state TV - February 24, 2020