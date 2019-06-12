Tens of thousands of protesters force delay in Hong Kong extradition bill debate

Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Hong Kong surrounded the city’s legislature on Wednesday, forcing it to postpone a second round of debate on an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.
