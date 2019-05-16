Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Seventh Consecutive Year

Customers name Teradyne “THE BEST” of all test technology companies

VLSIresearch logo Teradyne has been named “THE BEST” of all test equipment companies for the seventh year in a row by customers in the VLSIresearch annual survey.

NORTH READING, Mass., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2018, Teradyne had revenue of $2.1 billion and today employs 5,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

