TeraRecon AI Products Adopt SymphonyAI Eureka Brand Recognizing AI Technology Synergies

TeraRecon EnvoyAI and Northstar technologies are renamed with SymphonyAI Group shared branding in the next step toward connecting B2B systems of intelligence for improved care.

DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeraRecon, a leader in advanced visualization and enterprise-level artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the rebranding of its AI solutions to introduce customers to SymphonyAI portfolio synergies. In leveraging the shared Eureka AI technology brand of its parent, TeraRecon opens the door to new collaborative offerings including unsupervised machine learning and curated patient data.

TeraRecon VP Marketing Lindsay Fleming said, “TeraRecon has become a well-known brand synonymous with clinical precision and physician satisfaction over its 22-year history. As healthcare providers move into an era of pragmatic AI adoption, they want simple, capable solutions with strong companies behind them. Through the Eureka brand and the technological advances it represents, TeraRecon can now uniquely support this mission.” 

TeraRecon’s formerly named EnvoyAI platform and AI marketplace was introduced in 2017, quickly becoming the most widely recognized AI platform in medical imaging. EnvoyAI was named the 2018 Best New Vendor by Aunt Minnie. Additionally, the former Northstar AI Results Explorer was introduced in the summer of 2018 and nominated for Best New Software in the following year. EnvoyAI and Northstar names will be retired and both solutions will carry the new Eureka moniker as part of the transition. These technologies remain the foundation of TeraRecon’s AI portfolio and are now part of a greater tech ecosystem. 

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, Intuition, is the 2020 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization. Recently acquired by SymphonyAI Group, TeraRecon is one of seven portfolio companies and is strategically focused on AI-driven innovation in healthcare. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care. Website: www.terarecon.com

About SymphonyAI Group: SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

Contact Marketing at [email protected] and 650.372.1100

