TERC Hosts 8th Annual STEM for All Video Showcase Event: Access, Inclusion, and Equity

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

On May 10-17, come join this interactive, free event featuring 267 video presentations of federally funded projects aimed at improving STEM and computer science education. The event encourages online dialogue, networking, and public voting.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Researchers, practitioners, policy makers, informal educators, and parents interested in enhancing STEM education are invited to take part in a free, interactive, eight-day video showcase event, showcasing federally funded projects to improve STEM and computer science education. All are welcome to view, discuss, and vote for favorites from May 10-17.

The online event, https://stemforall2022.videohall.com, provides an opportunity to hear how programs across the nation are addressing access, inclusion, and equity in STEM teaching and learning. Approximately 1,000 presenters and co-presenters share 267 three-minute videos offering a view into their work. Many of the presentations address racial and gender inequities and provide strategies to broaden participation and quality experiences for students of all ages, from the youngest elementary students to those pursuing graduate degrees. Collectively, they provide a comprehensive introduction to the creative work being done across the nation to improve STEM education in both formal and informal environments. 

“This online event stands out in terms of its depth, breadth, and ease of conversation between the presenters and visitors from across the globe. It allows presenters to disseminate their work broadly, receive feedback from multiple audiences, and make new connections for future work,” said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator of the Video Showcase and Co-Director of the Center for School Reform at TERC, a research and development nonprofit. 

“It’s a brilliant format: the best of the country’s STEM education work, distilled into three-minute videos with non-jargon, insights, and examples, as well as a community of thoughtful, constructive people engaged in discussion,” said Sue Allen, Senior Research Scientist at the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, and past presenter in the Video Showcase. “Anyone can get a quick overview of the current landscape, as well as find gems to follow up on in more detail. It was like the ideal poster session, but easier to navigate, and you can participate from home.” 

Visitors to the site can filter the presentations by grade level, organization, state, keywords, or audience type to find those of greatest interest. In addition to discussing the videos, all visitors can vote for their favorite presentations. At the end of the event, presentations that received the most votes will be identified as “Public Choice” winners.  

While most of the projects presented are funded by the National Science Foundation, there are also presentations from projects funded by 11 other federal agencies, including ED, NASA, NIH, NOAA, IMLS, US Dept. of State, ONR, and USDA.

Last year’s STEM for All Video Showcase is still being accessed, and to date, has had over 106,400 unique visitors from 183 countries. 

The STEM for All Video Showcase is hosted by TERC in partnership with: STEMTLnet, CADRE, CAISE, CIRCLS, STELAR, CS for All Teachers, NARST, NCTM, NSTA, NSF INCLUDES, and QEM. The Showcase is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (#1922641).

To learn more about the Showcase and to watch the project videos, visit http://stemforall2022.videohall.com.

Contact: 
Joni Falk, TERC 
contact@stemforall.videohall.com 

The STEM for All Video Showcase is funded by NSF #1922641. Opinions expressed on this site are those of the contributors and not necessarily those of the National Science Foundation.

