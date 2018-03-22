Tergus Pharma announces the Acquisition of EnDev Labs

Breaking News
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tergus Pharma, LLC, the leading global provider of dermatology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services, today announced that it has acquired EnDev Laboratories, a Dermatology-centric CRO based in Kannapolis, NC. The acquisition will add extensive early-phase drug development capabilities from lead compound selection to skin biology.

Founded in 2016, EnDev’s deep expertise will provide a synergy to consolidate Tergus’ growth in dermatological R&D, and significant skin biology research capability that includes skin irritation, skin sensitization, and drug activity testing using healthy or genetically-modified In Vitro and/or in Ex Vivo human skin models. The EnDev team also brings tremendous experience and knowledge in in early safety screenings, drug delivery and early drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic (DMPK) studies, product development, manufacturing support, and consulting services. EnDev is located on the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) and can leverage the advanced scientific capabilities of the David H Murdock Research Institute (DHMRI) to provide best in class pharmaceutical development.

Already a premier player in the dermatology sector, Tergus is a full-service CRO for topical pharmaceutical research & development, testing and cGMP manufacturing in a state-of-the-art facility in Durham, NC. From deep expertise in formulation development of topical formulations, and knowledge of the regulatory landscape to the unique capability of Proof of Concept (PoC) studies such as Skin Permeation / In Vitro Permeation Test (IVPT), In Vitro Release Test (IVRT), and Clinical Supplies Manufacturing (Phase I, II and III Batches), Tergus acts like an extension to the partner to help their products get to market faster. 

“This acquisition completes a remarkable end-to-end portfolio and reinforces Tergus’ commitment to providing superlative CRO services on a global scale” said Vijendra Nalamothu, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Tergus Pharma. He added, “It is an exceptional opportunity for clients to access a comprehensive suite of solutions built from the combined excellence and expertise of both companies.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of Tergus, EnDev will operate under its current leadership. Tergus and EnDev management are committed to an innovative collaboration to develop an agile and passionate seamlessly integrated team dedicated to delivering high quality science and accelerated results.

Tergus Pharma is an end-to-end service provider for topical pharmaceutical research, drug development, testing and manufacturing company, has been an industry leader for several years with a state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina. 

EnDev Laboratories is a standalone, full service R&D provider that is located in a 10,000-square-foot laboratory with office space on the third floor of the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory Building on the NC Research Campus (NCRC) in Kannapolis, NC.

