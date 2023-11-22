The global terminal delivery market is projected to reach US$ 1,676.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8%

Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Terminal Delivery Market size is valued at US$ 719.6 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Terminal Delivery market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and expansion. The rapid growth of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for efficient and timely last mile delivery services. As more consumers shop online, there is a greater need for companies to deliver packages from distribution centers or terminals to the end customers’ doorstep. Terminal delivery services play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for e-commerce deliveries.

Further, On-demand services, such as food delivery, grocery delivery, and instant retail, have gained popularity in recent years. Terminal delivery plays a vital role in these on-demand services by transporting products from businesses to customers in a quick and efficient manner. The growth of on-demand services fuels the demand for terminal delivery solutions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the terminal delivery market has been analyzed based on market segments, including deployment, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the terminal delivery market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the terminal delivery market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Terminal Delivery Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the retail segment is expected to capture the majority of the terminal delivery market as the rise in online shopping demands last-mile delivery services, hence fueling the market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 719.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,676.3 million Growth Rate 12.8% Dominant Segment Retail Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in online shopping activities

Technological Improvements Companies Profiled Cleveron AS

Keba AG

Neopost group

Bell and Howell LLC

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Engy Group

InPost S.A.

ByBox Holdings Ltd.

TZ Ltd.

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the terminal delivery market growth include Cleveron AS, Keba AG, Neopost group, Bell and Howell LLC, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Engy Group, InPost S.A., ByBox Holdings Ltd., TZ Ltd., and Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the terminal delivery market based on deployment, application, and region

Global Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Indoor Outdoor

Global Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Retail Shipping & Logistics Government organization Others

Global Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Terminal Delivery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Terminal Delivery Report:

What will be the market value of the terminal delivery market by 2030?

What is the market size of the terminal delivery market?

What are the market drivers of the terminal delivery market?

What are the key trends in the terminal delivery market?

Which is the leading region in the terminal delivery market?

What are the major companies operating in the terminal delivery market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the terminal delivery market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

