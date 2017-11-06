Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: E D & F Man Capital Markets Limited

|E D & F Man Capital Markets Limited have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of the membership was Monday, 6th of November, 2017. The trading id for E D & F Man Capital Markets Limited is ECM.
|
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone number +44 203 753 2196.
