Terns Announces Appointment of Radhika Tripuraneni, M.D., M.P.H. to Board of Directors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity and cancer, today announced the appointment of Radhika Tripuraneni, M.D., M.P.H. to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Tripuraneni serves as the Chief Development Officer of Prothena Corporation plc and brings to the Terns Board of Directors more than 15 years of experience in drug development.

“Terns’ approach of discovering and developing next-generation small molecules for clinically de-risked targets in indications with significant unmet need is an exciting strategy,” said Dr. Tripuraneni. “I am thrilled to join this accomplished team and look forward to working with the board and the management team to advance three clinically validated mechanisms in three indications with large, unmet needs towards three important clinical readouts across NASH, oncology and obesity.”

“Dr. Tripuraneni has a breadth of scientific, medical and drug development expertise and I am pleased to have her join our board of directors where she will provide valuable support to our mission,” said Sen Sundaram, Chief Executive Officer of Terns. “Her strategic and operational experience in bringing important treatments to patients positions her well to guide Terns towards generating meaningful clinical data across several indications in the coming years.”

Dr. Tripuraneni has served as Prothena’s Chief Development Officer since 2018 and is a seasoned biotech executive. Prior to joining Prothena, Dr. Tripuraneni was Vice President, Medical Affairs and Chief of Staff to the Chief Medical Officer of MyoKardia Inc. She was Vice President, Medical Affairs at Synageva BioPharma Corp. and then Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which acquired Synageva. Earlier in her career, Dr. Tripuraneni held various medical director and business development positions at Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Genzyme Corporation, and worked at Summer Street Research Partners, a healthcare equity research firm.

Dr. Tripuraneni earned her Bachelor’s degrees in business administration and liberal arts and her M.D. from the University of Missouri, and her Master’s in Public Health from Harvard University. She did her clinical training in general surgery at Harvard – Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases such as NASH, obesity and cancer. Terns’ pipeline includes four clinical stage development programs including a THR-β agonist, an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

