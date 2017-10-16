Terra Health Network Inc. Purchases Assets to Grow Its Patient Navigation Business

Breaking News
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Terra Health Network Inc. (“THN”), has acquired assets from Canna Relief Consulting Canada Inc. (“CannaRelief”) related to the operation of CannaRelief’s education and patient navigation services. TerrAscend shall pay CannaRelief $190,000 in cash and $60,000 worth of common shares of the Company in relation to this asset purchase. CannaRelief and its owner, Pauline Garrard, have experience educating patients about the use of medicinal cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and assisting patients in navigating the complexities of the medical cannabis space.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our patient navigation and education services at THN,” noted TerrAscend’s Chief Strategy Officer, Vijay Sappani. “CannaRelief has been a staple of the Mississauga community and has been a truly grassroots provider of cannabis education to a wide range of patients. We’re excited to bring CannaRelief’s extensive network and resources into the Terra Health Network.”

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company that strives to create and deliver quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of the cannabis market. The Company provides support to patients through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Solace Health Inc. (“Solace Health”), a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, Terra Health Network Inc., a clinical support program and education platform led by health care professionals, and Solace Rx Inc. (“SolaceRx”), a drug preparation premises for non-cannabis formulations. Please visit www.TerrAscend.com for more information about the Company.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although TerrAscend believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because TerrAscend can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of TerrAscend, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

