SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman, Andrew Vigar; and Mike McClelland, President Terra Uranium Canada, will present live at the OTC Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference at Dec 4th 3:00pm ET / Dec 5th 7:00am AEDT.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Date / Time: Dec 4th 3:00pm New York / Dec 5th 7:00am Sydney

Register here: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Recent Company Highlights

Three 100% owned Core Uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin cover 1,008 sq km

Projects have now been advanced from conceptual to 18 drill ready target areas

Advancing discussions with Farm-In & Joint-Development Partners on Core Projects

Highly experienced corporate (Australia) and technical (Canada) team

About Terra Uranium

Terra Uranium Limited is a mineral exploration company strategically positioned in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, a premium uranium province hosting the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium deposits. Canada is a politically stable jurisdiction with established access to global markets. Using the very best people available and leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Basin’s structures and deposits we are targeting major discoveries under cover that are close to existing production infrastructure. We have a philosophy of doing as much as possible internally and working closely with the local communities. The Company is led by a Board and Management with considerable experience in Uranium. Our dedicated exploration team is based locally in Saskatoon, Canada.

The Company holds a 100% interest in 22 Claims covering a total of 1,008 sq km forming the HawkRock, Pasfield Lake and Parker Lake Projects (together, the Projects), located in the Cable Bay Shear Zone (CBSZ) on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, north-eastern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Projects are approximately 80 km to the west/northwest of multiple operating large uranium mills, mines and known deposits.

The CBSZ is a major reactivated structural zone with known uranium mineralisation but limited exploration as the basin sediment cover is thicker than for the known deposits immediately to the east. Methods used to explore include airborne and ground geophysics that can penetrate to this depth and outcrop and reverse circulation geochemical profiling to provide the best targets before undertaking costly core drilling.

There is good access and logistics support in this very active uranium exploration and production province. A main road passing between the HawkRock and Pasfield Lake Projects with minor road access to Pasfield Lake and the T92 operational base there. The regional prime logistics base is Points North located about 50km east of the Projects.

For more information:

Andrew J. Vigar Mike McClelland Alex Cowie Executive Chairman President & CEO Media & Investor Relations andrew@t92.com.au mike@t92.com.au alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au

