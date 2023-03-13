Environmental Journal Recognizes Firm for Multiple Achievements

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Business Journal®* (EBJ), an independent business research publication that provides strategic market intelligence to the environmental industry, has honored Terracon with multiple awards, including two from Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ).

“In a rather tumultuous year of economic ups and downs in 2022, a number of companies set themselves apart with performance, transactions, or projects that merit special consideration. With energy transition, climate resilience, and new federal programs driving business, as well as traditional environmental market drivers in infrastructure, air quality, remediation, water, and wastewater, it is understandable that most companies report growing demand for technology and services,” said Grant Ferrier, editor of Environmental Business Journal and chair of the selection committee.

Terracon was recognized with EBJ awards for Information Technology: Project Delivery, and Social Contribution: Terracon Foundation; and CCBJ awards for Technology Merit: Wind Power Infrastructure, and Industry Leadership: Disaster Response.

“Terracon is honored to be recognized by EBJ and CCBJ for the outstanding work we’re providing for our clients and also our contributions to our communities,” said Lori Cathcart, Terracon’s director of corporate sustainability. “As employee-owners, we are always looking for ways to improve how we serve our clients, care for each other and the environment, and give back to our communities.”

EBJ Awards

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Project Delivery

Terracon was recognized for Terracon Compass, a real-time/on-time project delivery tool that enables clients to quickly find and view specific data to make timely, informed decisions about their projects. Advantages of Terracon Compass include tracking project milestones, viewing project site data and findings in an interactive GIS viewer, access to uploaded development and construction plans, and access to hundreds of publicly available GIS data layers to visualize conditions at a project site. Compass also enhances Terracon and client project team collaboration, along with preliminary and final deliverable access, viewing, and download.

SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION:

Terracon Foundation was recognized for awarding nearly $4 million to support education, the built and natural environment, and equity since its inception. The year 2022 was the firm’s most charitable to date, with more than $480,000 awarded in grants, matching gifts, and scholarships—all championed by Terracon’s employee-owners.

CCBJ Awards

TECHNOLOGY MERIT: Wind Power Infrastructure

Terracon’s engineering team was recognized for meeting the challenge of climate change by designing the next generation of wind foundations in partnership with Power Generation and Transmission (PG&T) leadership. The GripTerra pier foundation is the preferred sustainable choice for wind energy. Using patented and patent-pending designs, Terracon’s Pier and Anchor foundations install faster and with less concrete and excavation than traditional spread foot foundations.

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP: Disaster Response

Terracon was recognized for disaster leadership both before and after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29, 2021. In the days prior to landfall, Terracon’s Disaster Leadership Team was already working diligently to anticipate clients’ needs and bolster their resiliency. Before the storm hit, multiple processes were underway, including approximating the storm’s path of damage, geographically staging instruments and equipment, assessing available qualified personnel, and preparing clients. On the day after landfall, team members assessed the damage to Terracon offices and the homes of Terracon personnel and addressed the immediate needs of clients and partners. In all, 41 Terracon employees from 19 Terracon offices provided various critical services.

The 2022 EBJ and CCBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXI on March 22-24, 2023, in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement, and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Environmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

* Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry, including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation & information systems.

