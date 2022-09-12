Terrance J To Host 35th Annual TMCF Awards & Fundraising Gala

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), announced today, the host of the 35th Anniversary Awards & Fundraising Gala will be celebrity host, actor and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) graduate, Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrance J.

The black-tie Awards Gala will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“As a graduate of North Carolina A&T, it’s always an honor to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund because the work the organization does is impactful and it’s helped me significantly during my career,” said Jenkins, a three-time Emmy Award nominee and former host of BET’s 106th & Park, the longest running countdown show in history.

“I am honored to host this year’s Gala. It’s special because it’s the 35th year of this tremendous organization and I am proud to be part of this milestone event,” added Jenkins.

A charismatic television and film actor, executive producer, and philanthropist, Jenkins is widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s most skilled multi-hyphenates. He just recently starred in “A Hip Hop Family Christmas” and produced “North of The 10”, currently streaming on BET +. Jenkins is an executive producer of “Two Distant Strangers” that won an Academy Award in 2021. During the 2022 Oscar season, he hosted the Oscars’ pre-show for ABC.

Throughout his extensive career, Jenkins has hosted a wide range of live shows from the NAACP Image Awards, VMAs and BET Awards pre shows to The Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, as well as hosting and executive producing the Miss USA Pageant for FOX.

“Terrence J has served as TMCF’s National Ambassador since 2018 and has been a strong advocate for our organization and the entire HBCU community,” TMCF President and CEO Dr. Harry Williams said. “We are thrilled that he will be hosting our gala.”

Despite a very demanding schedule, Jenkins continues to be a strong advocate for causes that impact the Black community.

He is heavily invested in numerous philanthropic endeavors for topics covering health and wellness, child welfare and the environment. In 2015, Jenkins donated $100,000 to his alma mater, North Carolina A&T.

Prior to the gala, TMCF will host its 22nd Annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will take place from September 28-October 1.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who’s who of top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders.

All proceeds from this black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact robert.knox@tmcf.org.

CONTACT: Rob Knox Thurgood Marshall College Fund 6108001044 robert.knox@tmcf.org