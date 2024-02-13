The Firethorn by Terrata Homes at Southern Hills The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Firethorn includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, a covered outdoor living area with a kitchen, a formal dining room, a flex room and a three-car garage.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) has announced further expansion of Terrata Homes into the Tampa market with the opening of Southern Hills, an incredible gated neighborhood in Brooksville, Florida. Southern Hills provides residents with an unparalleled country club lifestyle that includes access to a private 18-hole Pete Dye Signature Golf Course, one of the top 100 residential golf courses in the United States.

Located just north of Tampa, Southern Hills offers scenic views of rolling hills and nature. The community features a stunning clubhouse, a resort-style pool with a tiki bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, walking paths, and open green spaces, providing residents with a variety of recreational opportunities. Additionally, with a driving range, a six-hole par-three course and a PGA managed Pro Shop, residents have everything they need to play their best game of golf.

Terrata Homes is offering an exclusive lineup of four new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the desires of today’s homebuyers. Each home is constructed with meticulous attention to detail, showcasing designer interior upgrades and open layouts, perfect for entertaining guests. These brand-new homes range in size from 2,535 square feet to 3,582 square feet and feature four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Additional spaces such as formal dining rooms, flex rooms, and covered outdoor kitchens are also available within the community. The homes come outfitted with a host of designer upgrades that include a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, 42″ upper cabinets with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful light fixtures, blinds throughout, and finished two-to three-car garages.

Southern Hills offers the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience. With easy access to US-41, residents are just a short drive from the top shopping, dining, and employment opportunities that Tampa has to offer. New homes at Southern Hills start from the $720s and move-in ready opportunities are available. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 605-1657 ext 13 for additional information or to schedule a private tour of Southern Hills.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

