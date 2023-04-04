The Orchid by Terrata Homes at Sierra Vista The five-bedroom, three-bath Orchid includes stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a covered outdoor living area and a game room on the second floor.

IOWA COLONY, Texas, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling its newest community in the Houston, TX market, Sierra Vista. This amenity-rich community offers homebuyers a variety of new, upgraded homes with spacious layouts and modern finishes.

At Sierra Vista, homeowners have access to a wide selection of resort-style amenities. The future Sierra Vista Island Amenity Village will offer a lazy river where you can float the day away or relax along the shoreline with your toes in the sand. Homeowners will also enjoy playgrounds, a dog park, a Junior Olympic pool, a poolside cabana, a rec center with an exercise facility, hike-and-bike trails, a sand volleyball court and resident-only activities.

Terrata Homes at Sierra Vista is offering six new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the wants and needs of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all six home designs showcase elevated aesthetics, modern interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. These brand-new homes range in size from 1,662 square feet to 3,178 square feet. One and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms highlight desirable additional spaces such as flex rooms, game rooms, large laundry rooms, mudrooms with built-in benches and covered outdoor living areas are all options available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 42” white cabinetry with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, finished two- to three-car garages and covered outdoor living spaces.

Sierra Vista provides an exceptional lifestyle combining beautiful, upgraded homes, unbelievable amenities, and a premier location in one of the fastest-growing areas of Houston. Offering easy access to Highway 288, Pearland, downtown Houston, brand-new shopping areas and exceptional area attractions such as Kemah and Galveston, Sierra Vista is only minutes away from tons of excitement and adventure.

New homes at Sierra Vista start in the $390s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 895-5560 ext 170 or visit TerrataHomes.com/SierraVista.

