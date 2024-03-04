The Fuji by Terrata Homes at Skyway Village The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Americano includes black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a covered outdoor living area with a fireplace, a flex room, and a game room.

SEATTLE, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes, the company’s luxury brand, is now selling homes in its newest community in the Seattle, Washington market, Skyway Village. This new neighborhood provides homebuyers with a variety of upgraded homes highlighting spacious layouts and modern finishes.

Terrata Homes at Skyway Village is offering three brand-new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the wants and needs of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all three home designs showcase elevated aesthetics, modern interior and exterior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. These brand-new homes range in size from 2,588 square feet to 3,240 square feet. Three-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms featuring desirable additional spaces such as flex rooms, game rooms, sitting rooms and covered outdoor living areas with fireplaces are all options available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of upgrades including a full suite of black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, quartz countertops, 42” cabinets with hardware and crown molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout and finished two-car garages.

Skyway Village is proud to showcase an array of family-friendly amenities. Here, homeowners have access to a children’s playground, a half-court basketball court and open green spaces. Offering easy access to Renton, Bellevue and downtown Seattle, Skyway Village is prominently positioned near the area’s top employers in addition to exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment options.

New homes at Skyway Village start from the $970s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 517-7859 ext 132 or visit TerrataHomes.com/SkywayVillage.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

