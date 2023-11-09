The Basswood by Terrata Homes at Sunterra The three-bedroom, two-bath Basswood includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, an incredible angled kitchen island and a covered outdoor living area.

KATY, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) has announced that its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, has begun selling homes in Sunterra, a top-selling master-planned community located in Katy, Texas. This amenity-rich community provides homebuyers with a wide selection of upgraded homes showcasing spacious layouts and modern finishes in a premier location.

Residents of Sunterra will have access to an unbeatable range of resort-style amenities. The future Sol Club will feature a Crystal Lagoons® amenity providing opportunities to swim, kayak and paddleboard Caribbean turquoise blue waters. Another highlight of Sunterra is the Retreat amenity complex. Anchored by a resort-style pool and lazy river, the Retreat includes a resident lounge, Kids Zone, hospitality area, conference area and more. Additionally, homeowners will enjoy playgrounds, a dog park, sports courts and fields, fitness trails, GreenBolt trails and so much more!

Terrata Homes at Sunterra is offering six new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the wants and needs of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all six home designs showcase elevated aesthetics, modern interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. These brand-new homes range in size from 1,593 square feet to 2,281 square feet. One and two-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms highlight desirable additional spaces such as flex rooms, game rooms, large laundry rooms, mudrooms and covered outdoor living areas are all options available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 42” white cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout and finished two-car garages.

Sunterra promises an exceptional lifestyle, uniting well-crafted homes, outstanding amenities, and an ideal location in one of Katy’s rapidly growing areas. Situated with convenient access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, Sunterra is just minutes away from a world of adventure and entertainment.

New homes at Sunterra start in the $340s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 913-1060 ext. 700 or visit TerrataHomes.com/Sunterra.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

