The Company’s tier one leverage and risk-based capital ratios were 11.58% and 28.84%, respectively, and the Company is considered to be “well-capitalized” at March 31, 2024.

Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets of 0.10% at March 31, 2024.

Strong liquidity position with $90 million in cash balances and access to liquidity totaling $901.70 million as of March 31, 2024.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced a net loss of $482,000, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Hope Bancorp Merger Agreement

As previously announced in a joint news release issued April 29, 2024, Hope Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:HOPE) and the Company signed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Company shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8048 share of Hope Bancorp common stock in exchange for each share of Company common stock they own, in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction valued at approximately $78.6 million, based on the closing price of Hope Bancorp’s common stock on April 26, 2024. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for Territorial shareholders.

Upon completion of the transaction, Hope Bancorp intends to maintain the Territorial franchise in Hawaii and preserve the 100-plus year legacy of the Territorial Savings Bank brand name, culture and commitment to the local communities. The branches will continue to do business under the Territorial Savings Bank brand, as a trade name of Bank of Hope.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of Territorial shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $3.33 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total interest income was $17.99 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $16.72 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The $1.27 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an $886,000 increase in interest earned on other investments and a $611,000 increase in interest earned on loans. The increase in interest income on other investments is primarily due to a $50.72 million increase in the average cash balance with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and a 97 basis point increase in the average interest rate paid on cash balances. The $611,000 increase in interest income on loans resulted from a $12.23 million increase in the average loan balance together with a 16 basis point increase in the average loan yield.

Interest Expense

As a result of recent increases in short-term interest rates, total interest expense increased by $4.60 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest expense on deposits increased by $3.25 million primarily due to an increase in interest expense on certificates of deposit (CD) and savings accounts. Interest expense on CDs rose by $2.28 million due to a 126 basis point increase in the average cost of CDs and an $87.24 million increase in the average CD balance. Interest expense on savings accounts rose by $969,000 due to a 56 basis point increase in the average cost of savings accounts which was partially offset by a $143.40 million decrease in the average savings account balance. The increase in the average cost of CDs and savings accounts occurred as interest rates were raised in response to the increase in market interest rates. The increase in the average balance of CDs occurred as customers transferred balances from lower rate savings accounts to higher rate CDs. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased by $756,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $49.67 million increase in the average advance balance and an 80 basis point increase in the average cost of advances. Interest expense on FRB borrowings rose by $595,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as the Company obtained a $50.0 million advance from the FRB in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additional FHLB and FRB advances were obtained in 2023 to enhance the Company’s liquidity and to fund deposit withdrawals.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased by $447,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) premium and legal expenses which were offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits. FDIC premium expense rose by $251,000 for the quarter because of an increase in the FDIC insurance premium rate retroactive to October 1, 2023. Other general and administrative expenses rose by $512,000 for the quarter and included $290,000 in merger-related legal expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $442,000 for the quarter primarily due to a decrease in compensation expense, deferred salary expense for originating new loans, deferred compensation accruals, supplemental executive retirement plan benefits and accruals for the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The decrease in compensation expense is primarily due to a decrease in the number of employees working at the bank. The decrease in deferred salary expense for originating new loans occurred as fewer loans were originated during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in ESOP accruals is primarily due to a decline in the Company’s share price which is used to calculate the accrual.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $243,000 with an effective tax rate of (33.52)% compared to income tax expense of $851,000 with an effective tax rate of 26.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a $3.89 million decrease in income before income taxes during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.19 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, decreased by $8.84 million to $697.06 million at March 31, 2024 from $705.90 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in investment securities occurred primarily because of principal repayments on mortgage-backed securities. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.60 million to $90.06 million at March 31, 2024 from $126.66 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was used to fund deposit withdrawals during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Deposits decreased by $36.46 million from $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits occurred as customers sought higher interest rates on their deposits than what the Company offers.

Asset Quality

Credit quality continues to be extremely important as the Bank adheres to its strict underwriting standards. The Company had $87,000 in delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at March 31, 2024, compared to $227,000 at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets totaled $2.21 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.26 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.10% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024 was $5.14 million and represented 0.39% of total loans, compared to $5.12 million and 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans rose to 233.20% at March 31, 2024, compared to 226.59% at December 31, 2023.

Forward-looking statements – this earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;

statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;

statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and

estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

factors related to the proposed transaction with Hope Bancorp, including the receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions;

general economic conditions, either internationally, nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;

competition among depository and other financial institutions;

inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;

adverse changes in the securities markets;

changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;

changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;

changes in consumer demand, spending, borrowing and savings habits;

changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;

changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;

the timing and amount of revenues that we may recognize;

the value and marketability of collateral underlying our loan portfolios;

our ability to retain key employees;

cyberattacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data or disable our systems;

technological change that may be more difficult or expensive than expected;

the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;

the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits;

the quality and composition of our investment portfolio;

the effect of any pandemic disease, including COVID-19, natural disaster, war, act of terrorism, accident or similar action or event;

changes in market and other conditions that would affect our ability to repurchase our common stock; and

changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 12,065 $ 11,454 Investment securities 4,313 4,540 Other investments 1,613 727 Total interest income 17,991 16,721 Interest expense: Deposits 6,779 3,530 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,810 1,054 Advances from the Federal Reserve Bank 595 — Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46 46 Total interest expense 9,230 4,630 Net interest income 8,761 12,091 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 19 (100 ) Net interest income after provision (reversal of

provision) for credit losses 8,742 12,191 Noninterest income: Service and other fees 273 310 Income on bank-owned life insurance 246 203 Net gain on sale of loans — 1 Other 74 75 Total noninterest income 593 589 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,962 5,404 Occupancy 1,738 1,623 Equipment 1,323 1,312 Federal deposit insurance premiums 496 245 Other general and administrative expenses 1,541 1,029 Total noninterest expense 10,060 9,613 (Loss) income before income taxes (725 ) 3,167 Income tax (benefit) expense (243 ) 851 Net (loss) income $ (482 ) $ 2,316 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.26 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared per common share $ – $ 0.23 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 8,588,137 8,774,634 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 8,630,719 8,806,744





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,059 $ 126,659 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 19,483 20,171 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $547,290 and

$568,128 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 677,578 685,728 Loans receivable 1,309,712 1,308,552 Allowance for credit losses (5,142 ) (5,121 ) Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,304,570 1,303,431 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,232 12,192 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 3,182 3,180 Accrued interest receivable 6,281 6,105 Premises and equipment, net 7,144 7,185 Right-of-use asset, net 12,080 12,371 Bank-owned life insurance 48,884 48,638 Income taxes receivable 604 344 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,820 2,457 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,112 8,211 Total assets $ 2,193,029 $ 2,236,672 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,600,148 $ 1,636,604 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 242,000 242,000 Advances from the Federal Reserve Bank 50,000 50,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,113 23,334 Lease liability 17,597 17,297 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,155 6,351 Total liabilities 1,943,013 1,985,586 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

8,826,613 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 88 88 Additional paid-in capital 48,098 48,022 Unearned ESOP shares (2,324 ) (2,447 ) Retained earnings 210,771 211,644 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,617 ) (6,221 ) Total stockholders’ equity 250,016 251,086 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,193,029 $ 2,236,672