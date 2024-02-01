President Biden’s acting ICE director, Patrick Lechleitner, admitted that a terrorist was allowed to roam freely in the U.S. for nearly a year after crossing into the country illegally at the border.
At a briefing on Thursday, Lechleitner said the terrorist was arrested within 48 hours, only after ICE “became aware.”
Lechleitner confirmed a report by The Daily Caller that federal authorities caught a terrorist illegally crossing into the U.S. via the southern b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans raise alarm as Biden admin prepares plan to protect wolves nationwide - February 1, 2024
- California judge blocks gun control law requiring background checks for ammo purchases - February 1, 2024
- Terrorist who crossed border allowed to roam US for nearly a year, arrested only after ICE ‘became aware’ - February 1, 2024