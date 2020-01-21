Terry Crane Joins MIND Research Institute Board of Directors

Breaking News
Dynamic Business Executive Lends Expertise in Education and Technology

Irvine, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MIND Research Institute announced the addition of Terry Crane, Ed. D., to its board of directors. Dr. Crane, President of Crane Associates, works with corporations and institutions that are seeking to move through the 21st century with real solutions for challenging educational issues.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Crane to the board,” said MIND’s Chairman, John Phelan. “Terry has an impressive track record of success in education, business, and technology. She brings over 35 years of experience in these fields, and a deep understanding of how to use technology to transform educational practices.”

Dr. Crane has been widely recognized as one of the nation’s most innovative leaders in educational technology. She has been on the advisory boards for Ed Leader 21, Blackboard K-12, EdNet, the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) Board, and the Education Industry Investment Forum Board. In 1999, eSchool News selected Dr. Crane as one of the “Impact 30″—top movers and shakers for educational technology for the decade.

“Mathematics was my favorite subject growing up and I even minored in it in college,” said Dr. Crane. “The subject teaches problem solving and critical thinking skills that are helpful throughout our work and personal lives. I am thrilled to join the board of MIND Research Institute and help all students become more engaged and proficient in math.”

Dr. Crane began her career in the classroom, serving the Richardson, Texas, Independent School District as an elementary school teacher and, later, an intermediate principal. Since then, she has served as Vice President for Education and Family Products at AOL, President of Jostens Learning Corporation, and Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Strategic Marketing, among other roles. 

“Dr. Crane is an exemplary addition to our board of directors,” said MIND’s CEO, Brett Woudenberg. “She is a dynamic business leader with deep roots in early education, and has always been an advocate for technology in the classroom. We are thrilled she is lending her expertise and support to the MIND mission.”

About MIND Research Institute
MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain’s innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers, and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon, and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org. 

