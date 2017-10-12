TERVEYSTALO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 12, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.

Terveystalo Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Terveystalo Plc (“Terveystalo” or the “Company”) has received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (as amended, the “SMA”) from EQT VI Limited. According to the notification, the total holdings in Terveystalo shares and votes indirectly held by EQT VI Limited (directly held by Lotta Holding I S.à r.l. (“Lotta Holding”)) decreased to 11.3 percent of all of the outstanding shares in Terveystalo on October 11, 2017. The change in the position was due to a stock lending agreement entered into between Lotta Holding and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch (“SEB”) on October 11, 2017, according to which SEB has borrowed 11,713,918 shares in the Company on October 11, 2017. Upon falling due of the stock lending agreement, SEB is under an obligation to return the shares to the extent SEB would not use the over-allotment option granted to it by Lotta Holding in connection with the initial public offering.

The share capital of Terveystalo consists in aggregate of 128,036,531 shares, each share entitling to one (1) vote.

The total position of EQT VI Limited subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.3 – 11.3 Position of previous notification (if applicable) – – –

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000252127 – 14,510,320 – 11.3 SUBTOTAL A 14,510,320 11.3

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification

The complete chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both EQT VI Limited – – – Lotta Holding Guernsey Limited – – – Lotta Holding I S.à r.l. 11.3 – 11.3

Terveystalo Plc

Communications

Further enquiries

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations & Finance Communications, Terveystalo

Tel. +358 (50) 3931561

[email protected]

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a leading private healthcare service provider in Finland offering primary and outpatient secondary healthcare services to corporate, private and public sector customers. The Company’s healthcare service offering includes general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic services, outpatient surgery, dental services and other adjacent services, which comprise its integrated healthcare care chain. The Company also offers a suite of digital healthcare services. Terveystalo is able to provide nationwide reach through its approximately 180 clinics, covering all 20 of Finland’s largest cities, together with its digital platforms.

Terveystalo’s operations are driven by its scale and supported by centralized functions and standardized operating practices. At the core of Terveystalo’s strategy is a focus on providing medical quality and positive customer experiences, maintaining a competent and satisfied base of healthcare professionals and developing a variety of customized digital tools.

In 2016, the Company had approximately 1.0 million individual customers as well as approximately 2.7 million doctor visits, accounting for 12 percent of the total doctor visits in Finland. The Company’s customers are divided into three groups: corporate customers, who the Company partners with to provide, for example, occupational healthcare services to their employees, private customers and public customers, who the Company partners with to provide public healthcare services and occupational healthcare services to municipal employees. Terveystalo had approximately 4,445 employees (including part-time employees) and approximately 4,400 private practitioners as at June 30, 2017.