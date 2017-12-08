Terveystalo Plc: Financial calendar and AGM in 2018

Breaking News
TTerveystalo Plc Stock Exchange Release 8 December 2017 at 12.30 EET

Terveystalo Plc will publish financial reports in 2018 as follows:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on Wednesday, 28 February 2018
  • Annual Report for 2017 on week 11, 2018
  • Interim Report for January-March 2018 on Wednesday, 16 May 2018
  • Half-Year Report for January-June 2018 on Friday, 17 August 2018
  • Interim Report for January-September 2018 on Wednesday, 14 November 2018

The Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 and financial reviews in 2018 will be published at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. Financial reviews are prepared in Finnish and English.

Terveystalo Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors are published as a part of the Annual Report for 2017. 

Annual General Meeting of Terveystalo Plc will be held on Thursday, 12 April 2018 in Helsinki.

Terveystalo Plc

For more information, please contact:
Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications
Tel. +358 10 345 2034
[email protected] 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief
Terveystalo is a leading private healthcare service provider in Finland offering primary and outpatient secondary healthcare services to corporate, private and public sector customers. The Company’s healthcare service offering includes general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic services, outpatient surgery, dental services and other adjacent services, which comprise its integrated healthcare care chain. The Company also offers a suite of digital healthcare services. Terveystalo is able to provide nationwide reach through its approximately 180 clinics, covering all 20 of Finland’s largest cities, together with its digital platforms.

Terveystalo’s operations are driven by its scale and supported by centralized functions and standardized operating practices. At the core of Terveystalo’s strategy is a focus on providing medical quality and positive customer experiences, maintaining a competent and satisfied base of healthcare professionals and developing a variety of customized digital tools.

In 2016, the Company had approximately 1.0 million individual customers as well as approximately 2.7 million doctor visits, accounting for 12 percent of the total doctor visits in Finland. The Company’s customers are divided into three groups: corporate customers, who the Company partners with to provide, for example, occupational healthcare services to their employees, private customers and public customers, who the Company partners with to provide public healthcare services and occupational healthcare services to municipal employees. Terveystalo had approximately 4,445 employees (including part-time employees) and approximately 4,400 private practitioners as at June 30, 2017.

