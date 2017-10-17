Tervita Corporation Acquires Columbia Recycle (1996) Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tervita Corporation (“Tervita” or the “Company”), a leading environmental solutions provider, announced today the recent close of its acquisition of Columbia Recycle (1996) Ltd. (Columbia Recycle), a full-service scrap yard located in Trail, British Columbia.

“This acquisition is a great complement to our other lines of business and its strategic location will allow us to provide enhanced service offerings to customers in the region,” said John Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer with Tervita. “We look forward to welcoming the Trail employees to our team and to working with customers and suppliers in the region.”

This acquisition follows Tervita’s announcement on July 14 regarding the purchase of Columbia Recycle (2008) located in Kimberley, British Columbia; and supports the Company’s strategic focus of growing its scrap operations in southeast B.C.

About Tervita

Tervita has close to 40 years of operational experience in Canada as a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact, maximizing returns.™ Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. For more information visit Tervita.com.