Tesla cuts price for China-made Model 3 vehicles before delivery

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc cut the starting price for its China-made Model 3 sedans by 16% to 299,050 yuan ($42,919) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website.
