(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday pushed back the unveiling of the company’s big rig truck until mid-November, tweeting that the electric vehicle maker was diverting resources to fix production bottlenecks of its new Model 3 sedan and to help Puerto Rico.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tesla delays big rig truck debut; Model 3 in ‘production hell’ - October 6, 2017
- Weinstein on indefinite leave as company investigates allegations - October 6, 2017
- Tesla in ‘production hell’ to meet Model 3 deadline: Elon Musk - October 6, 2017