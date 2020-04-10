Tesla expands locally made line-up, blunting trade war impact

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started China sales of two more Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant, meaning all Model 3 sedans sold in the country are now locally made and not subject to import tax.
