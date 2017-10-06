(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker was “deep in production hell”, just days after the company said it would fall behind its planned ramp-up for the new Model 3 sedan due to production bottlenecks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tesla in ‘production hell’ to meet Model 3 deadline: Elon Musk - October 6, 2017
- Automakers say U.S. fuel economy standards unrealistic, cite costs and consumers - October 6, 2017
- Police, FBI seek public’s help in finding motive behind Las Vegas massacre - October 6, 2017