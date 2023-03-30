Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:TSLA) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tesla securities (NASDAQ:TSLA) between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery energy storage, solar panels and roof tiles, and related products and services. The company introduced the Autopilot system in 2014, which included advanced driver-assistance features. However, a lawsuit alleges that Tesla made false and misleading statements regarding the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technologies, leading to increased risk of accidents and regulatory scrutiny. Tesla’s stock price fell on several occasions due to accidents involving Autopilot-enabled vehicles and regulatory investigations into the technology. In February 2023, a fatal accident involving a Tesla vehicle and a fire truck raised further concerns about the Autopilot system, resulting in a significant drop in Tesla’s stock price.

