Tesla Inc plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SoftBank’s second-quarter whiplashed by $8.9 billion loss in Vision Fund - November 6, 2019
- Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up - November 6, 2019
- China and France sign deals worth $15 billion during Macron’s visit - November 6, 2019