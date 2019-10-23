Tesla shares soar 21% as surprise profit answers skeptics

Tesla Inc on Wednesday surprised investors by posting a profitable third quarter, boosted by record deliveries, cost cuts and improved production schedules for its new electric vehicle model, causing shares to soar in after-market trading.
