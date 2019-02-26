Tesla’s Musk risks contempt charge as SEC argues tweets violate deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had violated a fraud settlement by making new inaccurate statements on Twitter, pursuing a contempt order against the electric car chief and sending shares of the company down 5 percent in extended trade.
