Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tesoro Enterprises Reminds Shareholders and Investors of December 9, 2020 Investor Call

Tesoro Enterprises Reminds Shareholders and Investors of December 9, 2020 Investor Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

San Diego, California, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) issued a statement today reminding shareholders and investors that HUMBL will be hosting an investor call on December 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. on the Zoom app. Prospective attendees must be registered for the call through the website

www.HUMBLpay.com. All registrations must be received by 5:00 p.m. today, Monday, December 7.

During the call, attendees will be introduced to HUMBL President and CEO, Brian Foote, who will discuss HUMBL’s technologies, business model and roadmap for the upcoming year. HUMBL’s Corporate Advisor, George Sharp, will briefly discuss the merger with Tesoro Enterprises and the processes which remain to be executed. There will be no discussion regarding stock performance or structure.

Registered attendees will receive an emailed link to the call during the evening of December 7. Attendees will be muted throughout the call. A limited number of questions will be answered during the call. Those registered attendees wishing to submit questions for the call, may email them to [email protected] and must enter “Investor Call Question” into the subject line of the email. Attendee questions must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, in order to be considered for address. Again, any questions regarding stock performance will not be entertained.

About HUMBL®

The mission of HUMBL® and HUMBL Hubs is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to support vertical markets such as government, banking, wireless and merchants in locations like Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa who are seeking to migrate to digital payment and financial technologies, to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL® Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL® provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo® and Zelle® and will offer a HUMBL Hubs merchant software for clients without smartphones in certain domiciles.

“We aren’t building HUMBL for the 350 million customers using PayPal®, but for the 7 billion people for whom money moves in different pathways, formats and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.