Tesoro Enterprises Reminds Shareholders and Investors of December 9, 2020 Investor Call

San Diego, California, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) issued a statement today reminding shareholders and investors that HUMBL will be hosting an investor call on December 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. on the Zoom app. Prospective attendees must be registered for the call through the website

www.HUMBLpay.com . All registrations must be received by 5:00 p.m. today, Monday, December 7.

During the call, attendees will be introduced to HUMBL President and CEO, Brian Foote, who will discuss HUMBL’s technologies, business model and roadmap for the upcoming year. HUMBL’s Corporate Advisor, George Sharp, will briefly discuss the merger with Tesoro Enterprises and the processes which remain to be executed. There will be no discussion regarding stock performance or structure.

Registered attendees will receive an emailed link to the call during the evening of December 7. Attendees will be muted throughout the call. A limited number of questions will be answered during the call. Those registered attendees wishing to submit questions for the call, may email them to [email protected] and must enter “Investor Call Question” into the subject line of the email. Attendee questions must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, in order to be considered for address. Again, any questions regarding stock performance will not be entertained.

About HUMBL®

The mission of HUMBL® and HUMBL Hubs™ is to deliver high quality, low cost digital payments and financial services. The HUMBL network was designed to support vertical markets such as government, banking, wireless and merchants in locations like Latin America, Caribbean, Asia and Africa who are seeking to migrate to digital payment and financial technologies, to help reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for customers.

The HUMBL® Mobile App delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. HUMBL® provides greater access and portability than US only mobile wallet providers, such as Venmo® and Zelle® and will offer a HUMBL Hubs™ merchant software for clients without smartphones in certain domiciles.

“We aren’t building HUMBL for the 350 million customers using PayPal®, but for the 7 billion people for whom money moves in different pathways, formats and cost structures,” according to the CEO of HUMBL, Brian Foote.

The HUMBL website features global brand videos, product tours, market research, white papers and network architecture at www.HUMBLpay.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

CONTACT: