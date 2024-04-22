SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tessera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, today announced six presentations of new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7 – 11, 2024.

“We look forward to presenting multiple new datasets at this year’s ASGCT Annual Meeting, including our progress towards in vivo therapies for phenylketonuria, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, sickle cell disease and Wilson’s disease, as well as our advancements in novel T-cell based therapies,” said Michael Severino, M.D., CEO of Tessera Therapeutics. “We continue to focus on the development of transformative genetic medicines through the applications of our Gene Writing and non-viral delivery platforms.”

Details of the Company’s ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations :

Title: RNA-Based Gene Writer and Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Delivery Enables Generation of Functional Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cells with In Vitro and In Vivo Anti-Tumor Activity and T Cell-Specific Genome Engineering In Vivo

Session: New Technologies for Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Presenter: Kartika Venugopal, PhD

Date and Time: May 7, 2024, 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Title: In Vivo RNA Delivery to T Cells and Hematopoietic Stem Cells in Humanized Mice and Non-Human Primates Using Targeting Lipid Nanoparticles

Session: Lipid Nanoparticles

Presenter: Rahul Palchaudhuri, PhD

Date and Time: May 8, 2024, 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. EDT

Title: In Vivo HSC Gene Editing for Correction of Sickle Cell Mutation Using RNA Gene Writers

Session: Advancements in Technologies for In Vivo Gene Therapies

Presenter: Giulia Schiroli, PhD

Date and Time: May 10, 2024, 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. EDT

Title: A Same-Day Manufacturing Platform Leveraging an RNA-Based Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Gene Writer System to Generate Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cells

Session: Novel Immune Effector Cell Manufacturing

Presenter: Kassi Stein, PhD

Date and Time: May 11, 2024, 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

Poster Presentations :

Title: RNA Gene Writers Drive Therapeutically Relevant Levels of Correction of Monogenic Disease Mutations Expressed in the Liver

Poster board #: 597

Session: Liver Genetic Diseases

Presenter: Anne Bothmer, PhD

Date and Time: May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Title: Correction of the Human Wilson’s Disease Mutation in an Engineered Disease Mouse Model Using RNA Gene Writers

Poster board #: 600

Session: Liver Genetic Diseases

Presenter: Raed Ibraheim, PhD

Date and Time: May 8, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

