SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced that it will present new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place in Los Angeles, California, May 16 – 20, 2023.

In addition, Tessera’s Senior Vice President, Head of Platform, Cecilia Cotta-Ramusino, Ph.D., will give an invited presentation on the Company’s Gene Writing and delivery technologies as part of a scientific symposium titled “Expanding the Genome Editor Toolbox and Translation Towards the Clinic”.

Details of the Company’s ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Invited Presentation :

Title: Writing DNA with RNA: Genome Engineering by Target Primed Reverse Transcription

Session: Expanding the Genome Editor Toolbox and Translation Toward the Clinic

Presenter: Cecilia Cotta-Ramusino, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, 8:50 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. PDT

Oral presentations :

Title: RNA Gene Writers Drive Therapeutically Relevant Levels of Correction of the PAH Gene Responsible for Phenylketonuria in Mouse and Non-Human Primate Models

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: Liver

Presenter: Anne Bothmer, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PDT

Title: Writing a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) into T cell Genomes Using RNA-based Gene Writing Systems

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: New Technologies

Presenter: Alberto De Iaco, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. PDT

Title: Highly Efficient Correction of the Sickle Cell Disease Mutation in Patient HSC Using an RNA Gene Writing System, an RNA-based, Nuclease-Free Approach to Genome Editing

Session: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

Presenter: Giulia Schiroli, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PDT

Poster Presentation :

Title: LNP-AAV Hybrid Delivery of a DNA Gene Writer System Corrects Severe Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency in Neonatal Mice and Improves AAV Potency in Adult Mouse and NHP Livers

Poster board #: 1306

Session: Poster Session

Presenter: Wes Salomon, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PDT

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering Gene Writing™, which consists of multiple technology platforms designed to offer scientists and clinicians the ability to write therapeutic messages into the human genome, thereby potentially curing diseases at their source. Coupled with pioneering innovations in non-viral delivery to introduce therapeutic messages where they are needed, Gene Writing™ enables the correction of single nucleotides, the deletion or insertion of short DNA sequences, and the writing of entire genes into the genome, offering the potential for a new category of therapeutics to realize the promise of genetic medicine. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com .

Contact

Anne Shelton, M.D., Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

ashelton@lifescicomms.com

+1-734-276-2316